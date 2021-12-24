York girl set to compete on Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’

A new season of the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship kicks off Monday, December 27 at 8 p.m. This year the contestants are the youngest the show has ever seen, between eight and 11-years-old.

Among them is Caroline Gross of York, who was just 10 when the show was filmed.

Gross started baking at the age of two under the guidance of her mom, Kathleen.

“I love baking with her,” she said. “She gives me so many different ideas.”

She’s been a fan of the competition show for a few years and decided once she had practiced enough techniques she would apply to become a contestant. She can’t say much about the show until it airs, but she did share that it was an incredible experience.

“At one point I was was walking through the pantry and Duff (Goldman) gave me a fist bump and I was like ‘oh my gosh, I just fist-bumped a celebrity,” she said laughing.

She also got some attention from a local celebrity; season 9 Kids Baking Championship finalist Jonah Anderson of Harrisburg.

“I just want to wish you the best of luck and be cheering you on and it’s super cool to have someone from Pennsylvania representing our state again,” Anderson said in a recorded video for Gross sent to abc27.

The 10-week show will culminate in late February. We’ll have to watch and wait to see if Gross’ talents can take her all the way.

As for her future, her dreams aren’t exactly food-related. She wants to attend Notre Dame college and become a bio-chemist.