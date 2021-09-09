York golf tournament raises money to help local veterans

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Regardless of who plays the best round, local veterans will be the winners of this golf tournament in York.

The YorkVet Golf Invitational happened Thursday at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort. It’s sponsored by an organization called York County Veterans Outreach, which helps veterans with issues ranging from food insecurity to PTSD.

Events ranged from a team competition, a shootout and hole-in-one contests.

“If you’re a veteran who’s struggling, there’s a service or program who will help you wherever you’re at,” York County Veterans Outreach President Kevin Eck said. “So whatever the need is, there’s something in York County that will be able to assist them.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

They hope to raise $65,000, all to benefit those in York.

York County Veterans Outreach strives to offer support and be a source of contact between those willing to help and veterans in need.