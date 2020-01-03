York has new plan to target violent crime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – There were 22 homicides in York County in 2019; 17 were in the city of York.

Officials want to be very clear that the vast majority of homicides were targeted incidents. That’s the information they’re taking into 2020 to reduce overall gun violence.

“It’s decades and decades of things that happened in society that put us in this position,” York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said.

County officials agree that putting a stop to violent crime will take several years.

“The world we live in, there are things we have no control over,” Sunday said. “That will always be the way for the rest of humanity.”

But Sunday says the one thing his office can control and narrow in on is targeting violent criminals based on data and statistics. That happens to be exactly what new York police commissioner Osborne Robinson wants to focus on. His strategy, called CompStat, gets officers in the right places at the right times.

“I’m not an expert in CompStat, but basically that falls in line with everything else we are doing right now and the way we are going, taking all the information we have, put it together and target the people committing violence,” Sunday said.

Sunday says all parties are on the same page for 2020.

“We are already working on ways in which we can target violent criminals in a way that is more effective than what we are doing right now,” he said.

York’s police department brought on four new officers Friday. The new commissioner will be sworn into office next week.