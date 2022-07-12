YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Hiring Fair will be held at PeoplesBank Park on Thursday, July 14 from 12-4 p.m.

Employers from all industry sectors have been invited and more than 30 have applied thus far. Employers that hire candidates with criminal backgrounds are also invited to this career fair.

Career seekers can register here for the York Hiring Fair.

Employers can register by Friday, July 8th by clicking here.