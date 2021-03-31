York holds vigil after recent teen violence in the city

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, a group called The Movement held a vigil in York to pray about recent violence in the city.

Two teens were shot in York in less than a week. One victim did not survive. Now, the group is calling for strength within the community and more communication.

One man says he wants kids to find people to talk about their problems instead of resorting to violence.

“During my era coming here, there was a respect, there was a street code of no women, no children. And wrong is wrong, but the fact that I’m growing older and these kids are dying. A kid that had the uzi, 14 years old,” York resident Jamiel Alexander said. “Where did the guns come from? Where did they come from, and that’s a bigger question that we have to answer.”

The Movement of York also wants more tracing and reporting of stolen guns.