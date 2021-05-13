York homeowner does the right thing by letting ducks lie

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nobody likes unwanted guests on their property, even when it’s a family of ducks.

The owner of the house wanted to remain anonymous. She called abc27 after she found a mother duck sitting on 10 eggs.

She’s concerned because there’s no water around and the chicks would have a hard time making it past streets and storm drains.

After some calls, Mike Ellis, a wildlife expert came to the home to check it out. He said the homeowner did the right thing by not disturbing the mother duck.

“I know it’s in the city, and there’s lost of cars and stuff, but if you start moving them, mom might fly away,” Ellis said. “She might not come back, the babies could perish on their own. So their best interest is to let mother nature do its job.”

Duck eggs hatch after four weeks. Abc27 plans to be there when these eggs do, to hopefully watch the family make it safely to the water.