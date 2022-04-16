YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s Office says two men suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a Wednesday shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street.

The Coroner’s Office says Jordan Simpson, 27, and Miguel Roman, 30, were each shot multiple times and a third shooting victim is expected to survive.

The Coroner’s Office found Simpson, of Springettsbury Township, deceased at the scene. Roman was taken to UPMC Memorial Hospital via private vehicle where he was pronounced deceased around 2 a.m.

According to the Coroner’s Office, there have been nine homicides in the county this year, most of which have happened in York City.