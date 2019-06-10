York hosting Burger Week

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of York restaurants is celebrating the burger this week with some unique creations they want you to try.
More than a dozen restaurants will be featuring their one-of-a-kind burgers for the public to sample.
The mouth-watering creations include takes on the traditional burger, veggie burgers, and beyond.
The following restaurants are participating;
– The Busy Bee
– Central Family Restaurant
– Collusion Tap Works
– The Cantina York
– The Handsome Cab
– Holy Hound Taproom
– J.R.’s Fries at Central Market
– The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar
– Pepper’s Grille at Central Market
– Revival Social Club
– Rockfish Public House
– Roosevelt Tavern
– Roost Uncommon Kitchen
– Tutoni’s