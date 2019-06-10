York hosting Burger Week

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of York restaurants is celebrating the burger this week with some unique creations they want you to try.

More than a dozen restaurants will be featuring their one-of-a-kind burgers for the public to sample.

The mouth-watering creations include takes on the traditional burger, veggie burgers, and beyond.

The following restaurants are participating;

– The Busy Bee

– Central Family Restaurant

– Collusion Tap Works

– The Cantina York

– The Handsome Cab

– Holy Hound Taproom

– J.R.’s Fries at Central Market

– The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar

– Pepper’s Grille at Central Market

– Revival Social Club

– Rockfish Public House

– Roosevelt Tavern

– Roost Uncommon Kitchen

– Tutoni’s