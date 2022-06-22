YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s something many kids (and adults) dream of but few ever actually get to have — a hidden room.

A York home that is currently for sale provides an opportunity to have a secret room of your own, so you can feel like a spy, a fairytale character, or just someone with the coolest clutter closet ever.

Located on Toann Road, the home has a finished basement with a rec room where you could play pool, watch a movie, or read a book from the bookshelf…that isn’t just a bookshelf. The bookcase is actually the door to the hidden room.

Rec area (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

This bookshelf is a doorway to a hidden room (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home also features a private backyard, sunroom, walk-in pantry, owner’s suite with its own sitting room/office, a theater room, and a kitchenette and bar in the rec room.

The home is currently listed for $449,900 and was previously sold in 2011.

Learn more about the listing here.