York housing sales up 129% in May 2021 vs. May 2020

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The housing market in York County is heating up.

In a release from the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties, statistics show that 608 homes were sold in May of 2021, compared to 265 in May 2020. That’s an increase of 129 percent across all of York County.

York City School District saw the greatest number of homes sold in the county, with 59 sold in May. Northeastern School District saw the least number of homes sold with 18.

The school district that saw the biggest jump in sales over 2020 was South Eastern, seeing a whopping 344 percent increase in home sales. Northeastern saw the lowest change at 14 percent lower than 2020 and was the only school district market to not increase from last year.

The median price for a home in York County in May was $215,000, a six percent increase over May 2020. Southern York was the most expensive district to buy a home in, with the median sale coming in just shy of $295,000. York City saw the lowest median price at just under $105,000.

There have been 2,573 homes sold in York County in all of 2021 so far, a 29 percent increase over the same period in 2020. Home listings are down slightly, probably in part to the boom in sales. Sellers are taking advantage of the market, and home sales are bringing in slightly higher totals than the homes are listed at. Each home is averaging just five days from listing to sale.