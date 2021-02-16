York jails more people than other Pa. counties for unpaid court costs and fines

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — What’s the difference between debtors’ prisons, which the United States officially abolished in the early 1800s, and people going to prison today for failing to pay debts?

Not enough, say critics. And by one metric, according to an abc27 News analysis, York County seems to lock up more of its residents for failing to pay items like court costs and fines than any other of the other 66 counties in Pennsylvania.

“There are some indications that York may have a particular problem compared to other counties,” said Andrew Christy, a lawyer with the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

The reason that would be a “problem?” Because it’s illegal, Christy says, if someone isn’t paying because they don’t have the money, citing Rule 706 of Pennsylvania Code, which reads, in part: “A court shall not commit the defendant to prison for failure to pay a fine or costs unless it appears after hearing that the defendant is financially able to pay the fine or costs.”

abc27 began the analysis after reporting about a York County woman, Lisa Bonds, who said she was jailed after she fell behind on fines because she lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was released two days after our initial story aired. At the time, she told us something else we couldn’t report then, because there was no way to quickly corroborate it: York County, she said, jails more people in her situation than do other counties. She wouldn’t have been locked up this time around in Cumberland County, she said.

No, we couldn’t report her claim then. But we began analyzing it then. The result of our analysis? Not only does York seem to jail more people than average in her situation. It jails more than any other county — more than twice as many, relative to the size of its population, as Cumberland, to use the example Lisa Bonds provided.

Before the numbers, a word of caution: There is no perfect way to compare different counties, which sometimes handle similar matters in different ways, impacting statistics. Philadelphia County’s court system, in particular, is different from all others in key ways; for the purposes of comparison, we relied on an estimate of an equivalent number of “bench warrants,” as the warrants in question — issued by judges — are known. Additionally, bench warrants issued by judges in “common pleas” courts, such as the one that landed Lisa Bonds back behind bars, aren’t included in these statistics (no such aggregated figures exist for those) — these figures are for magisterial courts.

That said, based on the analysis of the best like-for-like data available, York County ranks third in the state for bench warrants, behind only Philadelphia and Allegheny counties (which have about quadruple and triple York’s population, respectively), even though York ranks just No. 8 in the state for population.

Here are the top 10 Pennsylvania counties by estimated 2019 population:

County Estimated 2019 population Philadelphia 1,579,075 Allegheny 1,221,744 Montgomery 823,823 Bucks 626,806 Delaware 564,554 Lancaster 540,999 Chester 519,560 York 445,565 Berks 418,025 Lehigh 365,052 (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

Here are the top 10 Pennsylvania counties by 2019 magisterial bench warrants issued:

County 2019 magisterial bench warrants issued Philadelphia 119,908* Allegheny 46,588 York 40,440 Lancaster 35,859 Montgomery 31,750 Dauphin 24,552 Berks 25,682 Luzerne 20,383 Delaware 19,811 Bucks 18,518 (Source: Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts data); *estimate

Overlaying both data sets, abc27 found these numbers of bench warrants issued per 1,000 residents in 2019 in each county, the most recent year for which data is available:

County 2019 bench warrants per 1,000 residents York 90.8 Dauphin 89.1 Northumberland 87.7 Lebanon 81.7 Venango 77.1 Philadelphia 75.9 McKean 74.4 Fayette 70.6 Lancaster 66.3 Snyder 64.9 Luzerne 64.2 Carbon 61.5 Berks 61.4 Washington 59.7 Blair 59.2 Greene 56.7 Erie 55.0 Lycoming 54.8 Cameron 51.8 Columbia 47.5 Lehigh 47.0 Monroe 44.5 Cumberland 41.4 Elk 38.9 Montgomery 38.5 Clearfield 38.2 Perry 38.2 Allegheny 38.1 Bedford 37.5 Mercer 37.4 Lackawanna 36.9 Delaware 35.1 Schuylkill 35.1 Fulton 34.1 Beaver 34.0 Adams 34.0 Westmoreland 33.7 Northampton 33.5 Cambria 32.6 Franklin 31.8 Bucks 29.5 Juniata 27.8 Clarion 27.7 Armstrong 27.4 Bradford 26.8 Montour 25.6 Lawrence 24.9 Somerset 24.3 Chester 23.9 Wayne 23.8 Union 23.4 Tioga 23.3 Jefferson 22.9 Potter 22.1 Warren 21.5 Indiana 21.2 Wyoming 21.0 Mifflin 21.0 Pike 21.0 Crawford 20.9 Susquehanna 20.8 Clinton 19.9 Sullivan 17.3 Huntingdon 15.8 Centre 15.2 Forest 15.0 Butler 14.3 (Source: abc27 News analysis of AOPC and U.S. Census data)

These figures include everyone jailed for failure to pay costs and fines, not only people who claimed they were unable to pay. Mark Bergstrom, executive director for the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, explained the court costs and fines, which fund most of the judicial system, date back to a shift across America in the 1980s and 1990s to shift more of the costs of the system to what are essentially user fees, paid by people accused of committing crimes. He said the commission is tasked by the state legislature with regularly reviewing sentencing guidelines to make them fairer and reduce inconsistencies.

What exactly distinguishes someone who is unable to pay from someone who is unwilling to pay? Bergstrom said judges have to make that determination.

Christy, of the ACLU, said cases like that of Lisa Bonds are routinely overturned by appeals courts, but that defendants often don’t always know all their rights or have access to good legal advice. He said anyone who feels they’re in a similar situation should contact the ACLU of Pennsylvania, which can sometimes help.

Neither the judge who sentenced Bonds, Gregory Snyder, nor York County’s president judge, Maria Musti Cook, replied to abc27’s messages seeking comment.