YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Holocaust remembrances continued around the Midstate on Thursday.

One exhibit took place at the York Jewish Community Center as a part of Yom Ha-Shoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. An artist who created a sculpture in the JCC’s lobby even visited on the 25th anniversary of the sculpture’s installation.

“It was a real treat to hear from the sculptor himself. So often school groups come here and adult groups or tour groups, but for this group last night to hear the actual person who created that entire structure by hand, it was a very very nice evening for us,” CEO, Jonah Geller said.

The Nazis killed six million Jews and five million others who were members of other minority groups or disabled.