York Jewish Community Center to host drive-thru food festival

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Jewish Community Center (York JCC) is hosting its 31st annual Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, April 3 at the York JCC at 2000 Hollywood Drive in York.

This year, the festival will be held in the way of a drive-through format.

The festival attracts many visitors from Central Pennsylvania and hosts a number of delicacies from brisket to matzah ball soup.

For more information about the festival, click here.