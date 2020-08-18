York judge’s office closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A district judge’s office in York is closed for cleaning because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office of Pennsylvania courts says the employee last worked at the office of District Justice James Morgan on Roosevelt Avenue last week.

Safety guidelines are now being followed and contact tracing is underway.

Top Stories: 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss