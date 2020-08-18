York judge’s office closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A district judge’s office in York is closed for cleaning because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The office of Pennsylvania courts says the employee last worked at the office of District Justice James Morgan on Roosevelt Avenue last week.
Safety guidelines are now being followed and contact tracing is underway.
Top Stories:
- PIAA official: ‘Fairly comfortable’ fall sports can proceed
- Pennsylvania prepares to launch virus-tracing app next month
- Democrats to open a new kind of convention