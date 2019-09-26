York lawsuit leads to police body cameras

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police harassment in West York spurred recent changes in the department as they faced a lawsuit. They will now be required to wear a body cam as a result.

Andrew Gonzalez says that in February 2017, he was leaving a friend’s house, when he was unlawfully stopped by a police officer while walking through an alley.

Gonzalez says that he was detained, and the officer started asking questions, he knew that he did nothing wrong, so he refused to answer questions.

He was taken to central booking and eventually released back to the officer.

“We want back to the location where the incident happened,” said Gonzalez, “He continues to ask me more questions, and I remained silent, so he took me back to central booking and charged me.”

Gonzalez was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing; both charges were dropped but he pursued a civil suit believing his rights had been violated.

Gonzalez’s attorney Devon Jacob said they reached a settlement with the borough.

The agreement consisted of a $50,000 payment and required body camera purchases. The police department agreed to become accredited.

“An officer needs at least reasonable suspicion to detain you before they can ask you for identification,” said Jacob, “But in this case, there was no reason to detain Mr.Gonzalez.”

West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps tells ABC27 they ordered 14 body cameras and hope to have them in operation by the end of the year.