York leaders: Call cops if “Election Integrity Committee” knocks on your door

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s nothing unusual about someone knocking on doors to talk to voters about elections.

After all, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler (R) said, “We’re used to candidates knocking on doors campaigning for votes.”

Candidates. For votes in upcoming elections.

But when her office began receiving complaints about people from something called the “Election Integrity Committee” knocking on doors to talk about past elections, something seemed fishy. How fishy?

“We have turned this matter over to the Southern Regional Police Department, so I want to be sensitive that this is an investigation and not comment on anything specific,” Wheeler said. “But the individual is knocking on doors, asking questions around voting and who individuals may or may not have voted for last year.”

A county Democratic official told the York Dispatch, which first reported on the investigation, that Democratic voters seemed to be targeted, perhaps — he said — to intimidate them.

Wheeler, herself a Republican, expressed confidence in the county’s electoral process.

“While we still have improvements to make in our elections department — and it’s all about continuous process improvement — if we look back at the 2020 general election, I am very confident that the votes we certified, there was no fraud associated with those,” Wheeler said. “Certainly we know there are folks in the community who may have a differing opinion on that, and I certainly respect that. But from where I sit as president of the board of elections, we did not have any fraud happen in the 2020 general election.”

She said the door-knockers have nothing to do with York County government and encourages residents who have received suspicious knocks on their doors to contact the Southern Regional Police Department at 717-235-3944.

Wheeler said this is an unusual time for typical political door-knocking campaigns. Candidates for November’s general election, for example, would likely ramp up their door-to-door campaigns in September and October.

Separately, Wheeler said the county has not yet heard back from State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Chambersburg) more than two weeks after sending him a letter requesting more information in response to Mastriano’s desire for an Arizona-style election audit in three Pennsylvania counties, including York. In their letter to Mastriano, county commissioners partly cited the potential cost to taxpayers if Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state were to decertified any machines opened by outside auditors, as she subsequently did with machines in Fulton County.

“We’re optimistic that we will still hear from him, but at this point, we’re just waiting to hear from Senator Mastriano,” Wheeler said.