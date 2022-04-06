YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Elected leaders in York County issued a call to combat climate change on Wednesday. York Mayor Michael Helfrich and state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York County) joined environmental justice and clean energy advocates in urging the U.S. Senate to pass $550 billion in climate change investments and clean energy that passed the House last November.

Advocates blame climate change for more severe weather patterns in the Midstate last year including drought conditions and extreme flooding from Hurricane Ida.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Hill-Evans says climate change is a bipartisan problem. “There are a lot of issues that become very political when in fact they should not be. This is a human condition, and this is a human concern, and so we need to take the politics out of it. We need to look at the bill for what it is — a way to help us with the environment — and get it passed,” Hill-Evans said.

Last year, around 40% of Americans lived in a county that experienced climate-related extreme weather, according to an analysis by The Washington Post cited in a press release about the event.

“Temperatures have risen about 2 degrees in the last 50 years in York County,” Helfrich said in the press release. “Because York City is an urban area, this can mean an increase of more than 5-10 degrees on any given day.

Supporters say the bill could help create thousands of clean energy jobs in Pennsylvania.