YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — April 1 marks the start of Autism Awareness Month.

York County Libraries are holding a series of Sensory Story Times. Families with sensory-sensitive children can participate from home via Zoom. But first, they can pick up special sensory kits at the libraries.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“They’ve got things like flags and scarves in them. There are six high-quality picture books and other interactive resources in each kit, and they are provided free,” York County Libraries Director of Youth Services Jaclyn Cassidy said.

Sensory Story Time provides a wonderful opportunity for families,” York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert said. “Children experience stories and activities in a way that meet their sensory needs, while parents are learning and observing practical techniques that they can use at home.”

Sessions are every Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Registration is required and you can do so by clicking here.