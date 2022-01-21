York man and woman charged for drug trafficking and firearms offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 18-year-olds from York have been charged by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, Shiloh Johnson and Kadie Swartz allegedly worked together to distribute marijuana and firearms to partake in drug trafficking. The indictment also brought charges to Johnson for getting a firearm under indictment for robbery and aggravated assault.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The maximum penalty under federal law is a sentence up to life in prison, a fine of $1 million and up to a lifetime under supervised release, but the Judge will go through Federal Sentencing Guidelines to find what best fits the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the charges.

Johnson and Swartz are innocent until proven guilty.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, part of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.