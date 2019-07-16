York man arrested for 15 home burglaries

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been arrested for a rash of home burglaries in the city, mostly at vacant properties.

Juan Jose Castro, 40, confessed to committing 15 burglaries from December through June, police said.

Investigators said Castro took copper pipes and water meters from the homes, often causing flooding and damage. They said during one of the burglaries, Castro was stopped by a realtor and got away after pulling a knife and swinging it at the victim.

Most of the burglaries occurred between West Mason Avenue and West College Avenue and from Penn Street to Belvidere Street, with only a few on the outskirts of that area, police said.