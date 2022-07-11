YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police have arrested a 26-year-old York man for the shooting murder of Shaheim Carr. The murder marks the 14th homicide in the city in 2022.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

York City Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, Jaquez Brown. On Sunday, they arrested Brown after locating him in a residence in the 600 block of Wheatfield Street.

Around 11 a.m. on July 6, police responded to the 300 block of W. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Carr with a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday, July 7, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. It concluded that Carr died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown has been charged with one count of Criminal Homicide. He remains in York County Prison as of Monday morning.