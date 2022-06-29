YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man has been arrested on charges pertaining to child pornography on June 28.

According to a public information report released by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a search warrant was initiated in the 700 block of North Pershing Avenue in the city of York. All electronic devices were seized during the execution of the warrant.

48-year-old Harrison Rineholt was taken into custody and arraigned on counts of distributing and possessing of child pornography, failing to comply with registration of sexual offenders requirements, and the criminal use of a communication facility.

Bail has been set at $200,000. Rineholt has been committed to the York County Prison, where his preliminary hearing was set for July 21.