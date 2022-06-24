WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested after an incident that occurred on Route 30 in June of 2021.

According to the West Manchester Township Police, Zy’won Saeed Warren was wanted on multiple charges stemming from a police investigation on Route 30 on June 25, 2021. A warrant for his arrest was issued on November 16, 2021.

Warren was taken into custody on June 16, 2022, and was charged with the following:

1 count of Possession of a Firearm Prohibited

1 count of Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License

1 count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of Criminal Conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

1 count of Criminal Conspiracy – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of Criminal Conspiracy – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to court documents, bail for Warren has been set at $50,000.