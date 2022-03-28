YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police investigated and charged a suspect connected to an armed robbery that took place on Friday, March 25, on the 500 block E. Philadelphia Street.

According to the report, police located the suspect of the first robbery, who has been identified as Anthony Gotwalt, 21, in the 400 block of Walnut Street. When they attempted to stop Gotwalt, he fled on foot.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

While fleeing he fired a shot in the officer’s direction. The officer pursued Gotwalt on foot but was unable to apprehend him until a short time later when they were notified of another armed robbery with the same suspect description.

It was at this time that the officers located and apprehended Gotwalk. On his person at the time of the arrest were the stolen items from the robberies and a firearm.

Gotwalt has been charged with:

Attempted manslaughter of a law enforcement officer

Aggravated assault

Robbery

Possession of a firearm prohibited

Firearms not to be carried without a license

Recklessly endangering another person

Simple assault

Criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

Public drunkenness

He was turned over to central booking for arraignment.