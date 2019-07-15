York man charged in shooting at neighborhood cookout

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man sought by police for assaulting a woman in December has been charged in a weekend shooting incident at a neighborhood cookout.

Khalic Cross, 25, of York, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm and 150 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. He remains at large.

Police believe Cross is the person who fired numerous shots early Sunday in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue. One of the bullets struck a 47-year-old woman in the leg.

About 200 people had gathered for the Kurtz Avenue neighborhood cookout earlier in the day, and many were still there when the shots were fired just after 2 a.m.

A house and a vehicle were also struck by bullets.

Police have been looking for Cross since last month. That’s when he was charged with strangulation and other charges regarding the December assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police department’s tip line at 717-849-2204, York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or text “York tips” and a message to 847411 (TIP411).

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.