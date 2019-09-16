York man charged with attempted homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man was arrested for attempted homicide and related charges after a shooting incident in the city Sunday evening.

Keith A. Hetrick, 33, pointed a gun at a woman who swatted the pistol away, causing it to discharge. She ran away and heard at least two more shots but was not struck, police said.

The incident in the 800 block of West Locust Street started as a domestic argument between Hetrick, his girlfriend, and her friend. When the argument escalated, police said Hetrick punched the victim in the face and grabbed her by the throat.

Hetrick then pulled the pistol and pointed it at the woman’s face. The woman told officers she was about an arm’s length from Hetrick when he pointed the gun at her, police said.

Hetrick was found in a house near the shooting scene and taken into custody. A 9mm pistol in the home had been reported stolen and had a partially obliterated serial number.

Hetrick has a previous conviction that bars him from possessing a gun.

He is in York County Prison without bail.