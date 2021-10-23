York man dies after residence fire, Spring Garden Township police investigate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police continue to investigate a Wednesday, Oct. 20, evening residence fire on the 1500 block of Hollywood Parkway.

According to the York County Coroner’s report, Richard Hinkle, 72, was found unresponsive in his home at around 6:30 p.m. after smoke was seen from the residence. Hinkle was transported to WellSpanYork Hospital where he was given life-savings measures for smoke inhalation.

Despite the medical efforts, Hinkle died due to elevated carboxyhemoglobin or carbon monoxide on Thursday morning, Oct. 21. The manner of death was determined to be accidental.

While there will not be an autopsy, the police department will continue to investigate the incident.

