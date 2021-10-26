York man dies after workplace accident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man has died after being pinned under a piece of equipment at work at Johnson Controls in East Manchester Township on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner.

The coroner says the 20-year-old was pinned under a piece of heavy equipment in an accident. Co-workers of the victim reportedly helped him immediately and got the equipment off and rushed him to the hospital.

The victim died about an hour later.

Northeastern York County Regional Police is actively investigating the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.