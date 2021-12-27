York man dies from injuries believed to be result of stabbing, police investigating

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York city man died in his home from injuries he received during an altercation, according to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 300 block of E. King Street in York around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, for a fatality that was first reported as the result of a shooting but is now believed to have been the result of a stabbing, where Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, 36, was found deceased.

York City Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 or via the CRIMEWATCH app or York City Police website.

An autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown will be scheduled for later in the week. The cause and manner of Pagan-Ocasio’s death will be identified after the autopsy.

