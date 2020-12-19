York man dies in hospital after being pinned under his vehicle’s tire

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man in York County died after being pinned under his vehicle Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Elwood Stambaugh, 46, apparently left his vehicle in drive when he exited it before slipping on ice, at that time the vehicle rolled on top of his legs and pinned him under the tire.

Stambaugh was transported to Wellspan York Hospital where he died due to multiple blunt force trauma despite life-saving measures.