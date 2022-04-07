HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Law enforcement first began investigating Jesean DeShields, 31, in September 2018 when they first searched a warrant at his East College Avenue apartment in York. They did not locate him, but they found cocaine trafficking evidence and two firearms.

Six weeks later, police executed another search at a home on East Boundary Avenue in York. There, they found quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and another firearm. Deshields was arrested at the scene.

At the time of his arrest, he had convictions that prohibited him from possessing a firearm and qualified him as an Armed Career Criminal.

A jury found him guilty and convicted Deshields of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and oxycodone, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the York City Police, and the York County Drug Task Force.