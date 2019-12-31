York man facing charges for shaking infant

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man is facing charges after police say he shook his one-month-old daughter.

It happened at a home on the 1500 block of Seaks Run Road in Springfield Township.

State police say they were called to the home Monday afternoon around 3:45 for a report of a one-month-old with a brain bleed and other potential injuries.

Police say the girl’s father, 22-year-old Siul Sepulveda-Muniz admitted to aggressively shaking the baby for about 20 to 30 minutes when the child would not stop crying.

According to the hospital staff, the baby is in critical but stable condition.

Sepulveda-Muniz is facing several charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.