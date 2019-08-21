York man held without bail in shooting death of boy, 5

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy told police he left the child alone in a vehicle and returned to find him unconscious and covered in blood, according to charging documents.

Surveillance video, however, contradicts the statement Adrian Moye gave to investigators and indicates he failed to call 911 for several minutes, police said in a criminal complaint.

The video shows Moye parking a Saturn SUV in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street and placing the “lifeless child” on the front porch of a home just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Moye walked back to the SUV then returned to the boy, lifted him from the porch, and carried him into the home. However, he quickly exited, carried the boy toward the SUV, then walked several yards up the street before returning to the Saturn and driving away, the complaint states.

A 7-year-old child can be seen walking with Moye in the video.

Authorities have said the boy was taken to York Hospital by family members and was pronounced dead.

Moye admitted to police that he was the last adult in charge of providing care for the boy before his death. The complaint does not disclose his relationship to the child.

Police continue to investigate the case. A witness reported that they overheard Moye talking with the boy’s mother, telling her that the child shot himself with a gun.

Police said when they searched Moye’s home, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun as well as suspected crack and powder cocaine. Moye is not allowed to possess a gun because of previous drug convictions in 2010 and 2013, according to the complaint.

Moye, 27, is charged with two felony counts of child endangerment, drug possession with intent to deliver, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He is being held at York County Prison without bail because he is a “danger to society,” online court records state.