YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced the indictment of a York man on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

According to a release, 23-year-old Dominique Hightower allegedly possessed more than 28 grams of crack cocaine with intent to distribute along with unspecified amounts of heroin, marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone. Hightower also allegedly possessed a Glock 22 with multiple magazines including a .40 caliber drum magazine, and $14,255.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for the offenses is life in prison. Hightower is presumed innocent until found guilty.