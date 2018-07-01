Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - UPDATE:

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the driver witnesses saw speeding before crashing his car.

The man's name is Ryan Blake, 30. He is from Airville, York County.

According to a tweet sent out by the coroner's office, Blake was not wearing a seatbelt when he lost control of a his car and crashed near 1794 Jefferson Road in North Codorus Township Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

Blake was reportedly unrestrained and operating his vehicle when he lost control, dying at the scene of the crash at 1794 Jefferson Rd. last night There will be no autopsy. Toxicology is pending. Refer to previous release ### — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) July 1, 2018

He died on scene.

Results of a toxicology test are pending.

------------------------------------------------------------------

A York county man was killed in a car crash that took place around 9:30 Saturday night.

According to the York County Coroner, the man reportedly lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed.

He died at the scene.

The fatality occurred in the area of 1794 Jefferson Road, in North Codorus Township.

The name of the man has not been released, and a toxicology report is pending.