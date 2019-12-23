York man killed parents, animals with sword, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man told police he killed his parents with a sword, dragged their bodies to the basement, then went to his room and stayed there for three days, charging documents state.

Levar Fountain, 38, was arrested Saturday in the killings of 74-year-old John Fountain and 65-year-old Mary Fountain at 312 Wallace Street.

According to the criminal complaint, family members went to the home because they had not heard from John Fountain for a few days. A note on the door read, “We’ve moved back to Florida,” but relatives in Florida said they had not heard from the parents.

The family members at the home forced their way inside and found the parents’ bodies under a sheet, multiple dead animals next to them.

Levar Fountain came out of his bedroom with dried blood on his sneakers and jeans but claimed he didn’t know what was going on because he had been asleep on the third floor for the past three days.

In an interview, Fountain told detectives he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is on medication, but he had not taken it in a few days. He said when he is not on medication, his anxiety flares up and he sleeps for days.

He admitted to killing his parents with the sword, moving the bodies to the basement, and covering them with the sheet.

He also admitted that he killed his parents’ animals, telling detectives they were known as God but spelled backward, which made them lower class dragons and they had to be killed.

He said he then went to his room and wrote the note he placed in the front doorway. The sword used for the killings was found in his bedroom, police said.

Levar Fountain is in York County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.