York man says he was shot during car robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man wounded in a shooting Sunday evening told police he was shot during a robbery and his vehicle was stolen.
The 33-year-old York man remains in a hospital and is said to be stable. He was shot in the arm while in the 700 block of East Prospect Street just before 8 p.m.
Police said his vehicle was found unoccupied early Tuesday and they are processing it for evidence.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call York police at 717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.
Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.