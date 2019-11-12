York man says he was shot during car robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man wounded in a shooting Sunday evening told police he was shot during a robbery and his vehicle was stolen.

The 33-year-old York man remains in a hospital and is said to be stable. He was shot in the arm while in the 700 block of East Prospect Street just before 8 p.m.

Police said his vehicle was found unoccupied early Tuesday and they are processing it for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call York police at ‪717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.

