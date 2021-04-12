York man sentenced 33 years of imprisonment on sex trafficking charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, April 8, Robert Lee Johnson, 54, of York, was sentenced to 33 years of imprisonment on sex trafficking charges.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Johnson “knowingly recruited and enticed multiple victims to engage in commercial sex acts at local hotels between Nov. 2015 and Aug. 26 in York County.”

Brandler says most of Johnson’s victims worked on an “all-in” basis, which means they were supplied basic living expenses by giving all of the money they earned to Johnson.

“They relied on Johnson for food and clothing and, most significantly, heroin to support their addictions,” the U.S. attorney stated in a release. “Johnson was often violent, threatened the

victims and physically assaulted them if they tried to keep any money or if they were

‘disrespectful.'”

Johnson also threatened and assaulted his victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa.

Johnson was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson.