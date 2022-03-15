YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On March 14, 51-year-old York resident Elmer Rodriguez was sentenced for participating in a plot to distribute kilograms of cocaine, which were shipped from Puerto Rico to five different addresses in York County, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The release says that Rodriguez attempted to receive those five packages, which he knew contained about two kilograms of cocaine, in July of 2018.

United States Postal Inspectors intercepted the packages, which they found contained cocaine. Law enforcement officials then conducted a controlled delivery of one of the parcels, according to the release.

Rodriguez’s wife Marangely Olivencia took custody of the package and was arrested, according to the release. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 37 months in prison for her role in the conspiracy to distribute the cocaine.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He was sentenced to 165 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.