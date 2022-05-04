HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York was sentenced to more than 22 years imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to a release, following a four day trial in October of 2021, a jury found 42-year-old Eric Banks guilty of conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a previously convicted felon.

The evidence during the trial shows that Banks distributed large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and crack and powder cocaine in the area of York between 2017 and 2018.

In January of 2018, during a search warrant at Banks’ York home, officers recovered drugs, drug packaging materials, and three loaded handguns, two of which were reported stolen.

The case was investigated by the FBI, and the York County Drug Task Force.