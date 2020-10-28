York man shot near McKinley K-8 school Wednesday afternoon

York
Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man in York City was shot near McKinley K-8 school on Wednesday afternoon.

Students were learning virtually on Wednesday, and therefore, were not in the building when the shooting occurred. However, staff were present in the building at the time.

York City Police found the victim in Dalton Alley near Manor Street, and he is expected to recover.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss