York man shot near McKinley K-8 school Wednesday afternoon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man in York City was shot near McKinley K-8 school on Wednesday afternoon.
Students were learning virtually on Wednesday, and therefore, were not in the building when the shooting occurred. However, staff were present in the building at the time.
York City Police found the victim in Dalton Alley near Manor Street, and he is expected to recover.
