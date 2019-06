YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for a shooting incident in the city earlier this month has been arrested in New York City.

Maurice Rucker, 34, of York, was found hiding under a bed when U.S. Marshals searched a home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said. He was over to the NYPD to be arraigned as a fugitive.

Rucker is accused of shooting another man in the leg June 6 in the 600 block of East Market Street. He is charged with aggravated assault and related counts.