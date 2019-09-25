York man sought in shooting that injured woman

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 19-year-old York man charged with attempted homicide for the second time in two years after they say he shot and injured a woman Tuesday afternoon.

Jervin Perez fired several shots at the 28-year-old city woman, striking her in the legs as she walked by her house in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue, police said.

One of the bullets fractured the woman’s femur. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital and was in stable condition.

Police said the woman was targeted by Perez. No motive was disclosed in a news release.

Police have a warrant charging Perez with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm prohibited. He is not allowed to have a gun due to his conviction for a firearms violation as a juvenile.

According to ABC27 and court records, Perez was 17 years old when he was arrested and charged as an adult for the robbery and shooting of a 15-year-old boy in October 2017.

The charge of attempted homicide was withdrawn by a lower court, and robbery and aggravated assault charges were dismissed when Perez pleaded guilty to counts of possession by a firearm by a minor and possession with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to time served of 303 days.