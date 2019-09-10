York mayor announces choice for new police chief

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A law enforcement officer with 27 years of experience in Baltimore and Reading will be York’s new chief of police.

Osborne “Moe” Robinson III will replace Chief Troy Bankert when Bankert retires in January, York Mayor Michael Helfrich announced Tuesday.

Helfrich said Robinson is Bankert’s personal choice as his replacement and “comes with a resume that can’t be beat.”

Robinson currently is deputy chief of the Reading Police Department. He began his law enforcement career with Baltimore in 1993 and served there for 25 years.

He will work alongside Bankert beginning in October as police administrative advisor until his appointment as chief.