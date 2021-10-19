York mayor cuts famously long hair for charity

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Longtime long-haired York Mayor Michael Helfrich got a haircut Tuesday morning as a fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which raises money for children’s cancer research.

In addition to the monetary donation, the hair itself will do some good, too. Helfrich said his hair will be donated to a Long Island-based organization called “Hair We Share,” which makes wigs for people who need them.

Helfrich is running for re-election, and he says he plans to grow his hair long again.