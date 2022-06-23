YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Helfrich will remain the Mayor of York after a months-long court battle over whether he was actually the Mayor.

Helfrich’s attorney Glenn J. Smith, Esq. tells abc27 that they have received the court order verifying the judge’s decision. The order denied the petition saying it found there is no vacancy in the office of the mayor of the city of York.

The court order and opinion denying the petition can be viewed below:

It’s unclear at this time if the petitioners will appeal the decision.

Helfrich’s political opponents say that he was not the mayor citing the fact that he didn’t take the mayoral oath in person shortly after being re-elected.

Helfrich admits that he did not take the mayoral oath, but claims that he was not required to retake the oath because he had already taken it when he was first elected.

The “emails and phone calls” questioning the timing of the oath taken by newly re-elected Mayor Michael Helfrich — cited by York’s city council in two news releases — came from Cameron Texter, a former city council member who now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, based on documents provided Friday from the city to abc27 News in response to a right-to-know request for records of the emails and phone messages.

The documents also confirm what Helfrich previously stated: that Jason Sabol, York’s assistant solicitor, had dismissed concerns that Helfrich needed to take the oath in early January in order to continue as mayor. Helfrich has said, and communications in the documents from Dianna Thompson-Mitchell, York’s city clerk, corroborate that Sabol made clear his view that under city code, Helfrich’s original oath — taken in January 2018 — remains valid until someone else becomes mayor.

Council President Sandie Walker reiterated to abc27 News in February that the city council was doing its “due diligence” in seeking opinions in addition to Sabol’s after hearing the concerns about the oath.