York mayor wants heavy enforcement of curfew law

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are cracking down on minors walking the streets late at night. Officials say it’s their newest approach to reducing violence and crime.

“I believe that in 2017, about half of our murders were committed by juveniles,” York Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

The ordinance was enacted in 2008 but is now back on police radar.

“For several years, people have been asking me why we are not enforcing the curfew, and I think what was really going on is that we didn’t have the manpower to do it,” Helfrich said.

Changes to the ordinance could happen over the summer. Helfrich says he’s still getting community input on how to best make the curfew work to reduce violence and improve the quality of life for young teens in the city.

Currently, the fine for minors staying out past curfew ranges from $50 to $1,000.