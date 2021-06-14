York Memorial Hospital is closed; what will it become?

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s too early to say what will become of the site of the former York Memorial Hospital, but we do know what it won’t be.

UPMC closed the hospital on South Belmont Street in 2019 when its new hospital opened. The old one went up for auction today.

None of the interested buyers would reopen the site as a hospital. It’s more likely to be their site of housing or mixed-use.

“A mixed-use development can include residential, can include an office component, could potentially include a retail component and that would be dependent upon the developer working with the municipality to make sure that it makes sense for the community,” Robin Zellers, broker and president of NAI CIR.

Bidding started at $800,000. The auction ends Wednesday at noon.