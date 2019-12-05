York movie theater shooting suspect arrested

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Police Chief John Snyder at West Manchester Township Police Department, officers have made their first arrest in connection to the deadly movie theater shooting.

Stay with abc27 for more details. West Manchester Township Police Department will be holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m.

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a York County movie theater Monday, Dec. 2 around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.