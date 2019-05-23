York neighborhood walk meant to reduce crime, build trust Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies hit the streets Wednesday evening in York, but there was no crime involved.

The fight crime neighborhood walk was all about reducing crime and building community trust.

Community members, along with activists joined in also, all in an effort to meet face-to-face and establish relationships with residents in troublesome areas.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed was along for the walk, saying he wanted to see firsthand the gun problems York is facing.

Attendees say it will take a coordinated effort to combat the problem.

"The vast, vast majority of people are law-abiding citizens who just want to be kept safe, raise their family, and live a full and healthy life," said Freed.

"Come to these community events where there's other people around, ask questions. If you have a concern, bring it up to them in a respectful way," said community member Lettice Brown.

York's Community Street Soldiers walked too, saying they hold these walks every Wednesday on their own, acting as a liaison between community members and city leaders.

They say it's all about making connections and working to keep them.